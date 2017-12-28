Myntra records biggest EORS ever; 65 pc new customers and 60 pc sales from Tier 2 and 3 cities

The nation’s most awaited fashion sale, Myntra’s ‘End of Reason Sale’, held between December 22-25 concluded with over 1.7 million people purchasing 5 million products over the four day sale.

Myntra recorded the highest share of first time buyers of 5 lakh customers during the current edition of the sale, of which over 65 per cent came from Tier II and III cities and towns. The company processed about 365 orders per minute on average during the sale and has so far completed delivery of 35 per cent of the total items ordered. Sports dominated the sale as the most popular category across Myntra and Jabong, which clocked almost 22 per cent of all sales on the platform. The introduction of social shopping, through ‘Myntra Shopping Groups’, enabled shoppers to avail additional discounts that contributed 20 per cent to the revenues of EORS.

Speaking on the success of EORS-7, Ananth Narayanan, CEO, Myntra – Jabong, said, “With over 5 million items sold, 60 per cent sales from Tier 2 and 3 cities and 5 lakh new customers , this edition of Myntra’s End of Reason Sale has been the biggest ever. We are working round the clock to ensure that all products are delivered to our customers on or before the December 31 in order for them to begin the New Year in style. The Myntra App ranked No.1 app on IOS and as the top shopping app on Google Playstore during the sale.”

EORS-7 allowed shoppers the opportunity to upgrade and stack-up their wardrobes, days before New Year, making it the perfect occasion to shop for fashion. This edition witnessed over 25 celebrities including Bollywood, Television personalities, Sports and Comedians endorse EORS on social media. The biggest names in celebrities included Hrithik Roshan, Vijender Singh, Sakshi Malik and R Ashwin.