Myntra clocks Rs 5 crore within the first five minutes of the sale

Myntra clocks Rs 5 crore within the first five minutes of the...

The 7th edition of Myntra’s End of Reason Sale (EORS) opened at 12:00 am on December 22 to a great start with Myntra clocking Rs 5 crore in the first five minutes. Myntra witnessed 500 per cent rise in traffic over a normal day and sold over 2.4 million products on the first day of EORS.

Speaking on the occasion, Ananth Narayanan, CEO, Myntra – Jabong, said, “We have witnessed outstanding response from both existing and new users in this edition of EORS, with traffic to the platform rising by 160 per cent over baseline days. We had over 8 lakh customers order 2.4 million products on Day 1 of the sale and are on track to increase sales by 50 per cent over the last edition of EORS. We have over 5.5 lakh Myntra Shopping Groups created this time which have contributed 27 per cent of the revenue so far.”

A quick look into the products ordered on the first day of the sale reveals that a majority of men shopped for sports while women opted for Women’s Western Wear. A lot of people also shopped for winter wear in both men and women categories.

As of now sports is the highest selling category in EORS followed by Men’s Casual and Women’s Western Wear. Personal care and Home furnishing have received great response and have grown by over 300 per cent and 400 per cent respectively over a normal day. Myntra’s private brand Roadster continues to be at the top position.

Key Highlights of Day 1

– 2.8 million app downloads before opening of the sale

– 23 mn products wish listed during the period

– Sports category dominating the sale with 21 per cent

– Highest selling product Nike sneaker