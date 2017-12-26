Lenskart.com chalks out massive expansion plans for pan India

Lenskart.com, a leading eyewear brand in the country, on Friday announced a aggressive expansion plan for pan India by taking its number of exclusive stores to around 500 from the present 367 by March 2018.

According to a UNI report: Sharing this with media here, Himanshu Kishore, Vice President-Retail operation of North, said the demand for Lenskart’s products has been exponentially rising not only in metros or big cities but also from tier three and four cities with the penetration of internet to smaller cities and towns prompting the company to make its footprints in these areas.

“In North we have plans to strengthen our market in Punjab as there is big demand for the products coming from this state. We have 13 stores in the state and will take these numbers to 19 by march 2018 end,” Kishore was quoted by UNI as saying.

To a question, he did not share the investment figures for expansion plans but told that roughly Rs 30 to 33 lakh are required to open a new store and in that way a sizable amount would be earmarked to be infused in through financial partners.