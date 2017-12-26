RIL partners with Myntra to co-brand denims with R|Elan

Reliance Industries (RIL) on Friday said that it has partnered with fashion ecommerce player Myntra to co-brand its exclusive denim collection Mast & Harbour with R|Elan FeelFresh.

According to the company, the special denim collection of Mast & Harbour is made from fabric using R|Elan FeelFresh technology that offers anti-microbial and anti-odour properties, as it is embedded with silver particles that inhibit bacterial growth.

“R|Elan FeelFresh is one of our flagship products and we are seeing a lot of acceptance for this technology among the leading apparel manufacturers and brands,” Gunjan Sharma, CMO – Polyester Business, RIL was quoted as saying in a statement.

“Myntra being one of the fastest growing fashion brands in the country, provides us a great platform to launch apparels made out of our innovative technologies. We hope to partner with them on our other performance products as well.”

RIL said that it has identified west India as one of the key focus area for “R|Elan”.

RIL is targeting 50-60 mills who have the innovation inclination and manufacturing excellence to be the Hub Excellence Partners.

“These mills will form the robust supply chain to feed brand or retail’s fabrics demand. Currently, RIL is in the process of meeting 180-200 top brands or garmenters or exporters to showcase R|Elan product range,” the statement said.

“RIL will forge partnerships with stalwarts of textile and apparel manufacturing companies in key textile centres in west India.”

The “R|Elan” co-branding exercise is expected to give RIL a foothold in the Rs 250,000 crore Indian apparel industry comprising almost a 50-50 share of menswear and womenswear.

“R|Elan” is an umbrella brand from the house of RIL, encompassing a range of new-age fabrics.

“As an industry leader and a pioneer, the polyester division of RIL is always looking at ways to come up with value-added, easy-care, and more comfortable fabrics for the common man,” the statement added.

Recently, RIL has entered a partnership with VF Corporation, US, owner of the Wrangler brand and the largest denim player globally to co-brand the “Inficool” denim range, made from Kooltex fabric, for Spring Summer 2018 in its Asian markets, namely China, India, Japan and Thailand.