Da Milano eyes Rs 300 cr revenue, 150 new stores by FY21

High-end leather products retailer Da Milano is eyeing Rs 300 crore turnover and plans to open 150 new outlets across the country for its three brands in three years.

“We are looking at a turnover of Rs 300 crore by fiscal 2020-21. We will grow our business through our network of retail stores and focus on customer loyalty and satisfaction,” Sahil Malik, Managing Director, Da Milano told PTI.

According to a PTI report: Da Milano expects to close the current fiscal year with turnover of Rs 200 crore.

The company currently operates 70 stores in India and six abroad. It is also looking at expanding its overseas operations and plans to open stores in Singapore and London by next fiscal.

Da Milano recently opened its new store in Dubai.

“We expect overseas operations to contribute to our turnover in a big way. We are a affordable luxury leather brand and the price points at which offer our products makes the brand attractive,” Malik told PTI.

Da Milano sells three brands — Da Milano, Rosso Brunello and Wooba.

“We plan to open 150 stores across our three brands in three years time,” he was further quoted by PTI as saying.