E-commerce firms will need to display MRP of products from January 1

New e-commerce norms have come in. Starting January 1, 2018, all products on e-commerce sites will need to have the MRPs displayed prominently.

As per a government mandate released recently, the price details will have to be clearly mentioned both on the online platform and on the products – packaged products, including electronic gadgets, smartphones as well as consumer durables and non-durable goods – themselves.

They will also need to mention the name of the country where the products are manufactured or assembled. “The e-commerce companies will have to comply with the new rules. They are free to offer discounts. But the declarations have to be transparent for consumers to get the details,” Consumer Affairs Minister, Ram Vilas Paswan said on the sidelines of a National Consumers Day event.

The Consumer Affairs Department has brought in amendments to the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, which also bans the practice of dual MRP for the same product for all packaged items.

The National Consumer Helpline, a joint venture of the government’s Department of Consumer Affairs and the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA), had released data stating over 50,760 complaints were filed against e-commerce firms.