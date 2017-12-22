Product Innovation: Mondelez India introduces a 3D chocolate bar

Mondelez India announced the launch of a new innovation, a Cadbury 5Star 3D, a premium offering in the countline segment. The new chocolate bar is crunchy, chewy, and of course chocolaty and promises the consumers that they will ‘Get Lost at a Different Level’.

Cadbury 5Star 3D has been developed keeping in mind the evolving consumer palette. Drawing on the Cadbury 5Star equity, Cadbury 5Star 3D will have a distinctive purple and golden packaging and an elevated taste appeal.

Cadbury 5Star 3D will be first available on Big Bazaar, followed by other Modern Trade and traditional trade stores. Priced at Rs. 30 for a 45 gram offering, Cadbury 5Star 3D is all set to bring to consumers a next level Cadbury 5Star experience!

Commenting on the launch Prashant Peres, Director – Marketing (Chocolates), Mondelez India, said “Cadbury 5Star has been one of our strongest brands under the Indian portfolio and has consistently experimented and revamped itself. After launching the exciting brand Cadbury Fuse last year, we are extremely delightedto bring in Cadbury 5Star 3D, which is a great milestone in our premiumization journey and will further strengthen our market leadership in the countline segment. I’m confident that Cadbury 5Star 3D will urge consumers to ‘Get Lost at a Different Level’ because of the elevated taste appeal and brand connect it brings to the table. Our eccentric and quirky characters Ramesh-Suresh who have been synonymous with Cadbury 5Star, will further aid the brand generate strong cut through and continue to be much loved by our consumers.”

Mondelez India’s legacy brand in the countline segment, Cadbury 5Star has been an Indian favourite for almost five decades. The launch of Cadbury 5Star 3D, an exciting Made-in-India innovation, is a step further in the brand’s journey of leading premiumization in the chocolate category.

Cadbury 5Star is one of India’s most popular chocolates. When launched, it had set a benchmark in the chocolate manufacturing segment with the introduction of chocolate, caramel and nougat as ingredients and has since become renowned as a multi-textured, immersive eat.