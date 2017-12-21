Garmin India unveils new smart activity tracker

Smart wearables maker Garmin India on Wednesday launched the ‘vivosport’ smart activity tracker for Rs 15,990.

“The ‘vivosport’ comes with many benefits for indoor and outdoor strength-activity. By all means, it is a perfect gadget for monitoring your health all the way and anytime,” Ali Rizvi, National Sales Manager, Garmin India, said in a statement.

The device has a dependable battery life of seven days that will help the users track basics like calories burnt, pace, distance, speed, steps and all-day stress levels, the company claimed.

The device also includes a built-in heart rate monitor system and water-proofing.

“vivosport” tracker comes with built-in GPS and comes with smart notifications like auto uploads, music controls and automatic software updates.

The device will be available on Amazon.in and selected retail stores.