Viviana Mall runs cashless awareness campaign to promote Digital India initiative

In line with our Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative of Digital India and to promote less cash agenda, leading destination mall of Mumbai Metropolitan Region – Viviana Mall is driving a campaign to use electronic mode of payments among customers. The campaign is targeted to help customers conduct cashless transactions with ease and create awareness on various cashless options available for digital transactions.

It has been jointly supported by District Collector of Thane for promoting digital cash during the festive season of Christmas and New Year. The campaign will last till January 2nd 2017. In order to encourage customers, the mall is offering assured gifts as an incentive to all customer making purchase payment through digital mode like cards, mobile app BHIM, e-Wallets, UPI App, etc.

Speaking about the initiative, Rima Pradhan, Sr. Vice President, Marketing at Viviana Mall, said, “We firmly believe in the vision behind a cashless economy and the ample of benefits it provides in future. We aim to increase this number though our campaign and support the Government’s vision of less cash economy. With Christmas round the corner and shopping in full swing, we expect our patrons to participate wholeheartedly in our cashless drive. We expect our peers also to join going forward to support the initiative.”

In order to connect with the festive season, Viviana Mall has created a huge installation of Santa’s Gift Factory for giving assured gifts to customers who shops without cash till the New Year’s Eve. All customers need to do is shop and do transaction in a digital mode and walk into the huge Santa’s Gift Factory for availing their gifts.

Earlier, Viviana Mall, India’s only visually impaired friendly mall had also invited visually impaired persons to learn how they can use UPI digital payment channel in order to go cashless. Special trainers gave hands on training to visually impaired persons regarding UPI digital payment channels at the mall.