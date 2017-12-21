Ambience embarks on a month long campaign to celebrate a decade of success

Ambience Mall, Gurugram, the most preferred shopping and entertainment destination by the high-end consumers is hosting a month long celebratory campaign from December 10, 2017 till January 10, 2018 to mark its 10th anniversary.

With two major festivals – Christmas and New Year falling within the campaign period, the mall is pulling out all the stops to make this event the highlight of the year and also the most memorable way to ring in the New Year.

Ambience mall is well known for the various initiatives and campaigns it runs throughout the year and this celebratory campaign will augment its position as the top shopping and entertainment destination in the Delhi-NCR region. From décor to entertainment and tantalizing Sales to terrific deals and mesmerizing performances, the mall is once again set to deliver to all its visitors an experience they will cherish for a long time.

The offers on hand for shoppers during the campaign includes flat 50 per cent sale, chance to win shopping vouchers everyday and iPhoneX’s every tenth day of the campaign in both the malls. Two lucky winners from each mall also stand a chance to win an international trip and one lucky winner from both malls will drive home an Audi car. Apart from this, the mall has also lined up various amusing activities like Jugglers, Unicycle and Aerial Acrobatics to deliver a diverse set of highly entertaining and engaging performances at both the malls.

Speaking about the initiatives Arjun Gehlot, Director, Ambience Mall – Gurgaon and Vasant Kunj said, “As we celebrate 10 successful years of spreading smiles and of being the favorite destination for the high street shoppers and thrill seekers, we thank our discerning patrons who have been a wonderful partner in this journey.”

He added, “I am confident that the various deals on offer and the performances lined up will lead to a closer connect and strengthen the bond we share with all our patrons. We will continue with our endeavor to deliver the best experience to our esteemed patrons and also deliver meaningful contributions for the larger good of the society and environment through various campaigns.”