Kwal’s Group to introduce new brand Desi Burger Company in January 2018

Kwal’s Group, which runs 28 food courts across the country is planning to introduce a new restaurant concept – Desi Burger Company which will be selling Indianised burgers like makki ki roti bread with sarson ka saag patty, kulcha bread with channa patty, parantha bread with baingan ka bharta patty etc.

Sameer Lamba, Managing Director, Kwal’s Group, “The first outlet of Desi Burger will be opening in January 2018 at Mega Mall, Gurugram. All the joints will of Desi Burger will be opened at the foodcourts and by the end of 2018, we plan to open odd 20 outlets. It is going to be low cost format restaurant spreading over 150 sq.ft. We will be investing around Rs 4-5 crore to open 20 outlets in a year’s time”.

He further added, “We plan to take this brand worldwide.”

The brand is expecting that its food-court business to grow around 50 per cent by next year-end and open 7 new food-courts.

Apart from this, the brand has introduced two new foreign chain in India in 2017 – Potbelly Sandwich Restaurant an IHOP. Kwal’s is also planning to introduce two new restaurant brands next year – a fine dining and a bar.

Potbelly Sandwich Restaurant

Potbelly Corporation, USA, the worlds fast-growing neighborhood sandwich concept, has signed a multi-unit franchise agreement with Kwal’s Group, to bring Potbelly Sandwich Restaurant to India. The first outlet of the world famous sandwich chain opened on December 19 in Cyber Hub, Gurugram.

The first Potbelly Sandwich Shop in Cyber Hub has an area of about of 1,000 sq. ft. with a seating capacity for 40 guests. The restaurant serves sandwiches, salads, soups, shakes, malts and smoothies and plans to break even within a year.

Kwal’s Group has already shortlisted various locations in different cities so as to open five outlets by the end of 2018. The Group has set a target of opening 20 outlets in the next five years and reach a turnover of approximately Rs 20 crore by 2020.

The next outlet of Potbelly will be opening at DLF Saket on December 28.

IHOP

DineEquity, Inc., one of the world’s largest full service restaurant companies and the franchisor of two category leading brands, Applebee’s Grill + Bar and IHOP (International House of Pancakes) restaurants, in July opened IHOP’s first restaurant in India. The outlet which spreads across the area of 2,100 sq.ft. opened in Gurugram under franchisee of Kwal’s Catering Private Ltd.

Kwal’s plans to open an additional 19 locations in multiple states of Northern and Southern India over the next decade. By the end of next year, IHOP plans to add five more outlets.