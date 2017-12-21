Michael Kors adopts fur-free policy

Michael Kors, a global fashion luxury group, has announced that it will no longer use animal fur in its products, with production being phased out by the end of December 2018.

“I am pleased to announce our company’s commitment to no longer use animal fur in our Michael Kors and Jimmy Choo collections,” said John D. Idol, the Company’s Chairman and CEO.

Idol added, “This decision marks a new chapter as our company continues to evolve its use of innovative materials.”

“Due to technological advances in fabrications, we now have the ability to create a luxe aesthetic using non-animal fur,” said designer Michael Kors.

Kors added, “We will showcase these new techniques in our upcoming runway show in February.”