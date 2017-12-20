Home Retail Motorola opens ‘Moto Hub’ in Chennai

Motorola opens ‘Moto Hub’ in Chennai

To strengthen its offline retail presence across India, India on Tuesday opened its first ‘’ in Chennai in partnership with the multi-brand retail chain Poorvika Mobiles.

This is the first ‘Moto Hub’ to be launched under the collaboration that will let prospective buyers to experience the latest Motorola technology and get a hands-on demo of the entire product portfolio.

“Poorvika Mobiles’ in-depth understanding of the local market and its substantial reach will be instrumental in consolidating Motorola’s retail presence,” , Managing Director, Motorola Mobility India, said in a statement.

The Lenovo-owned brand is planning to open ‘Moto Hubs’ in 250 Poorvika Stores across 43 cities in Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry and Karnataka.

Earlier this month, Motorola announced the first-ever experiential store in south India.

The company currently has six ‘Moto Hubs’ (without the partnership) in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai and opened three such stores in Kolkata last month.

