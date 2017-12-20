Rajiv Suri appointed new CEO of Shoppers Stop, CFO resigns

Domestic retail major Shoppers Stop on Tuesday announced the appointment of Rajiv Suri as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company with effect from January 9, 2018.

In a regulatory filing to the BSE, the company also announced the resignation of Sanjay Chakravarti as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with effect from December 22 this year.

“The Board of Diectors at its meeting… has approved appointment of Rajiv Suri as CEO of the company with effect from January 9, 2018,” said the BSE filing.

“… resignation of Sanjay Chakravarti as CFO with effect from the close of business hours on December 22, 2017,” it added.

Prior to the new appointment, Suri was the CEO for the Majid Al Futtaim (MAF) Fashion business which is spread across close to 140 stores in the Middle East.