Nykaa On Trend store opens in Mumbai

Nykaa, India’s largest beauty platform, celebrated the opening of its Nykaa On Trend at the newly opened Skyzone North at High Street Phoenix, Mumbai spanning over 350 sq.ft.

The Nykaa On Trend store offers a unique curatorial experiences with best selling products chosen from over 100 beauty brands. This curation is a selection of products that are trending on Nykaa.com based on sales, reviews and ratings. This store format brings together the best of online and offline shopping, offering best selling online data in a brick-and-mortar experience.

The launch of the store follows in-line with the e-commerce player’s Omnichannel approach to beauty retail. The Nykaa On Trend Store presents a selection of best selling online brands including – Lakmé, Kama Ayurveda, Maybelline New York, Toni & Guy, The Face Shop, L. A. Girl, DearPacker, Kaya, Wella Professionals, Calvin Klein and Davidoff to name a few along with Nykaa Beauty, the in-house range of cosmetics giving the discerning beauty shopper a bouquet of brands and categories to choose from.

The Nykaa On Trend store is sure to add a unique element to the offering to South Mumbai as it brings a rare combination of trending beauty solutions under one roof. Along with the bestsellers, the store also combines the best of beauty knowledge and brands to showcase trends like Korean beauty, contouring, trending looks and new launches. These are updated regularly to make sure to always have the latest trends and solutions in store. Trained beauty experts will be present at the store to offer recommendations and makeovers to help customers make the right beauty choices. The tech savvy store also allows customers to browse online reviews and ratings

“We believe in complete phygital experience for all our stores. Customers can scan a product not only to know the details but to also learn on the reviews posted on our online channel. We have digital interfaces to showcase trends etc as they are live on site. We encourage our customers to try products to understand what best shade, texture etc. work for them. With Nykaa’s Omnichannel model we want to give our consumers a chance to shop at every touch point. Nykaa currently has two store formats – Nykaa On Trend and Nykaa Luxe. The On Trend format houses a wide selection of best selling beauty products, with the Luxe stores focusing on prestigious beauty brands,” says Adwaita Nayar, Head – Retail, Nykaa.com.

Nykaa currently has 6 Nykaa Luxe stores and 5 Nykaa On Trend stores in India, along with 700 brands and 80,000 products offered online with a plan to launch 30 stores by 2020.

Nayar revealed, “For Nykaa Luxe format the plan is to open some 17 stores by till the end March 2018. The Naykaa Lux stores are around 1,000 sq.ft. Our all stores are company operated and managed stores. Right now we are present in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Amritsar, Pune wherein in the upcoming cities we have Hyderabad, Chandigarh etc.”

She concluded, “Our net revenue for FY 2016-17 stood at Rs 214 crore. We are looking at looking at an average run rate of closing to Rs 600 crore by FY 2017-18.