Sales from online channel to decline to about 70 pc: Xiaomi

Chinese smartphone major Xiaomi said sales from the mainstay online channel will further decline to about 70 per cent going ahead, as it boosts offline presence in India.

According to a PTI report: Nearly 80 per cent of the company’s sales still come from the online route, but the share has come down from about 95 per cent in less than a year.

The share of online sales will reduce to 70 per cent in the near future, Raghu Reddy, Xiaomi India Head – Online Sales was quoted by PTI as saying.

Xiaomi has turned aggressive in the offline space in the last one year, having presence in 15 cities with over 1,000 sales points mostly through franchisees.

There are a total of 14 exclusive company-owned stores.

The smartphone maker will enter more cities after consolidating its position in the existing ones, he said.

Reddy added that the company has a market share of 50.8 per cent in online smartphone sales in the Q3 period of 2017.