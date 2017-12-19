Myntra expects 60 pc sales from Tier II & III cities in 7th EORS, Targets 25X sales of a normal day

Myntra will soon kick start the 7th edition of the nation’s most awaited fashion sale event, Myntra’s End of Reason Sale (EORS). The biggest Fashion sale is ready with over 5 lakh styles on offer from 2000 global and domestic brands at 50-80 percent discounts; to be held between 22 and 25 December, 2017.

Myntra expects over 60 percent sales from Tier II & III cities and is set to clock 25X in sales over a normal day on Day 1 of EORS. Jabong will also be participating in the sale for the third time and is expecting 15X sales of a normal day.

Top global brands such as Nike, Adidas, Puma, Forever 21, Swarovski, Tommy Hilfiger, Jack & Jones, Flying Machine, Marks & Spencer and Mango along with Myntra’s private labels such as Roadster, HRX, All About You, Anouk and Dressberry among others will be available at attractive prices during the sale.

Speaking about EORS, Ananth Narayanan, CEO, Myntra-Jabong said, “With Christmas and New Year around the corner, EORS is coming at the perfect time for customers to revamp their wardrobes. This time, we expect to register a 1.5 X growth over the previous edition of the sale and expect 30 million users on our platforms. We have scaled our platform to deal with a whopping 75 million sessions during the event, which is 25 percent higher than the previous edition of the sale. We strive to provide an exceptional shopping experience to our customers during peak events such as EORS and have increased our delivery speed by 25 percent to ensure customers get their deliveries in time for New Year’s.”

Myntra has introduced innovative methods of engaging customers during each season of EORS and has launched a new and improved version of its social shopping feature known as Myntra Shopping Groups for this edition.

Myntra Shopping Groups enables customers to form groups of shoppers consisting of their friends and families on the platform and shop together to avail special discounts and offers. Group members will be eligible for multiple rewards and discounts depending on the size of their shopping bags.

Customers will also be eligible for getting early access to the sale through VIP slots. Based on its success, Myntra expects 5 lakh groups with 15 lakh people to be created for this EORS which is a 40 percent increase over the previous edition.

In addition shoppers can avail 15 percent cashback on using Citibank cards and Airtel Payments Bank and flat Rs 150 cashback on PhonePe. Customers will be eligible for free shipping on all orders during EORS.