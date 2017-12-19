Potbelly Corp of USA brings Potbelly Sandwich Restaurants to India, signs franchise agreement for 20 restaurants in 5 years

Potbelly Corporation, USA, the worlds fast-growing neighborhood sandwich concept, has signed a multi-unit franchise agreement with Kwal’s Group, to bring Potbelly Sandwich Restaurant to India. The first outlet of the world famous sandwich chain opens today in Cyber Hub, Gurugram.

The first Potbelly Sandwich Shop in Cyber Hub has an area of about of 1,000 sq. ft. with a seating capacity for 40 guests. The restaurant serves sandwiches, salads, soups, shakes, malts and smoothies and plans to break even within a year.

Kwal’s Group has already shortlisted various locations in different cities so as to open five outlets by the end of 2018. The Group has set a target of opening 20 outlets in the next five years and reach a turnover of approximately Rs 20 crore by 2020.

Sameer Lamba, Managing Director of Kwal’s Group, said, “From the first time I experienced the delicious food and atmosphere at Potbelly, I felt that his was a concept that belonged in India. That belief was only strengthened with each visit to a Potbelly outlet, where the quality and friendliness met the same high standard, wherever it was located. I am committed to bringing that same consistent, great Potbelly experience to guests in many locations in India.”

The menu for India will also feature dishes that have been customized to meet the dietary preferences of the country, such as locally inspired vegetarian salads, soups, sandwiches both to delight guests and to creatively utilize regional produces, spices and other local ingredients.

“We intend to use high quality cheese, meats, vegetables and bread for a great Potbelly experience,” Lamba added.

Since opening its first shop in Chicago in 1977, Potbelly has expanded to neighborhoods across the country with more than 425 company-owned shops in the United States. Additionally, Potbelly franchisees operate more than 50 shops domestically, in Canada, the Middle East and the United Kingdom.

The Kwal’s Group is a great partner for Potbelly with India. It’s a company with over six decades of proven knowledge and experience, and is one of India’s premium foodservice firms involved in operating and managing food courts for office complexes and large malls.

Kwal’s Group currently has 26 food courts in operation and over 50 signed food courts due to open in a span of six months. The group has also partnered with several major QSR brands on a pan India basis in addition to having a large catering infrastructure in New Delhi NCR, Chandigargh, Lucknow, and Pathankot.