Alcis Sports launches first mono-brand store in Lulu Mall, Kochi; to open 15 more outlets in 2018

Embarking on a new journey, Alcis Sports, a cutting-edge Indian performance wear brand, has launched its first-ever exclusive brand store in India at the sports-crazy city of Kochi in Kerala. The swanky new Alcis Sports store is situated at the famed LuLu Mall, one of the largest malls of India.

Elaborating on the same, Anuj Batra, President, Alcis told Indiaretailing in an exclusive interview, “This is the first store of Alcis which has opened at Lulu Mall, Kochi. It is spread across 1,083 sq.ft. of carpet area and houses both the men and women sports and active wear.”

He further added, “The total cost for fit-out and everything came out to Rs 50 lakh but moving forward as we are now equipped, we are looking forward to take it down to Rs 3,000 sq.ft and the store size in future is going to be anywhere between 700-1,000 sq.ft.”

Alcis Sports has one of the widest ranges in the performance wear and ath-leisure segment, with specific clothing for running, training, yoga, football and racquet sports. The store will be a comprehensive one-stop shop showcasing its entire range.

In what would be music to the ears of football lovers in Kochi, Alcis Sports is the exclusive licensee for the official fanwear merchandise of 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia, and the new store will feature the upcoming range.

Speaking at the launch of the store, Roshan Baid, Managing Director, Alcis Sports said, “As we are trying to chart out a new path for ourselves at Alcis Sports by opening our first ever exclusive store, it is an exciting yet challenging phase for us. Alcis Sports aims to offer top-notch quality at aggressive price points, and we are very upbeat about the response that the brand has received so far from discerning consumers. We are extremely happy that we are starting this journey of having exclusive stores with the city of Kochi, which is known for its culture of sports.”

The new Alcis Sports store in Kochi will offer some amazing customization offers wherein customers can wear their outfit their way. As part of the programme, customers can have any name and number of their choice printed at the back of singlet, t-shirt, sweatshirt or tracksuit on the spot. The company is offering this customization free of cost for the first month and for a nominal cost thereafter. Customers can also avail of some cool inaugural offers from Alcis – one can buy any Alcis Product and get a FIFA t-shirt and singlet combo pack worth Rs 999 at Rs 249 only, or buy Alcis merchandise worth Rs 1498 and get an Alcis duffel bag worth Rs 999 free. Customers also stand a chance to get a football free on buying Alcis merchandise worth Rs 999.

Alcis Sports will soon open up other exclusive stores across the country following Kochi.

“We are opening the second store of the brand on December 28, 2017 at Phoenix Mall in Mumbai. Moving forward we are looking at 15 more EBOs by December 2018. These all will be company-owned and company-managed stores. We are getting proposals for franchisee outlets also and soon we will be venturing into the same,” revealed Batra.

The company has recently secured an investment from Singapore based Venture Capital firm RB Investments, which has a strong portfolio of startups in India, including The Beer Cafe, Swiggy, Bluestone.com, Fab hotels, Faasos and PropTiger to name a few. The company has also appointed celebrated Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan as the brand ambassador for the company and recently debuted its maiden TVC featuring popular television personalities Lauren Gottlieb and Karan Tacker during the FIFA U-17 World Cup held in India.

Currently, Alcis has 150 shop-in-shops already operational in the large-format outlets like Globus, Shoppers Stop, Sports Station and Central.

According to Batra, “Along with this, Alcis is also present in South India with brands like Pothys, Jayalakshmi and RS Brothers. Offline, they cover around 700-odd retail outlets (shop-in-shops) across India and in the coming year, are looking at increasing their spread to Tier II and III towns where they are envisaging that their total retail strength will cross the 2,000 store mark.”

“In online business, the brand has been getting great traction over the last one year on Jabong and Myntra. We have recently tied up with Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal and Paytm,” concluded Batra.