9 fashion brands launched in 2017

The Indian fashion industry has shown a positive year for the welcoming some new domestic, celebrity led and international brand launches in the country. Here’s the list of some of the fashion brand debuted in the year 2017.
1NUSH
Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma’s signature apparel line Nush is a promising clothing line that instills the belief of everyday fashion.
In partnership with Suditi Industries Ltd, Nush is available at Shoppers Stop in the large format stores, online exclusively on Myntra, and across various shop-in-shop outlets across India.
Inspired by Anushka Sharma’s fashion sense and launched with a firm focus of instilling everyday fashion for everyday women, Nush establishes Anushka Sharma’s position as a one of her kind entrepreneur.
2RHESON
Sonam Kapoor is unquestionably India’s quintessential style icon. However, her uber chic appearances have been orchestrated and curated by a dedicated team of experts helmed by sister Rhea Kapoor. The fashion journey of the Kapoor sisters is globally discussed, locally inspired and homegrown in the truest sense. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that the sisters have built a high street fashion brand that embodies their style sensibilities. ‘Rheson’, aptly named after the stylish duo, is exclusively available at India’s leading fashion retailer Shoppers Stop.
‘Rheson,’ is a combination of Rhea and Sonam, phonetically pronounced reason. Rheson is a high street fashion brand meant for the real Indian girl. The USP of this brand is that whilst the clothes are super fashionable – they have been curated by the most fashionable sisters in the country – they are also affordable without making any compromises on the quality as well as longevity of the garments.
3LINGERIE SHOP
Lingerie Shop is a venture founded by Radhika Goenka, heiress to the Welspun Group. This brand is all set to break stereotypes in intimate wear and offer bespoke products with a serious mix of fun, sexy, fit and comfort. Lingerie Shop is an innovative amalgamation of international designs, luxury, comfort and Indian sensitivities. It is an all-in-one platform providing the ultimate solution in intimate wear. The brand promises to provide a comfortable fit with a unique fashionable trend.
The product category includes different lingerie and intimate wear like bras, briefs, sleepwear and shapewear woven from the finest fabric offering premium quality products that are trendy as well as fashionable. With 6 exclusive sub categories starting with the all black collection ‘Be Mine’, the products are crafted to inspire the chic and sexy in their 23–35 years, helping them pick the perfect lingerie for every occasion and every mood.
4TABLEZ INDIA
Tablez India, franchise partner for Grupo Cortefiel for India and Sri Lanka has brought the following two most prominent brands in India i.e Women’Secret and Springfield.
Grupo Cortefiel India expansion plans will take the brands across major metros of India. Later in the year, six more stores for both the brands will open in India – two in Bengaluru, two in Mumbai and two in Chennai. By 2018, Springfield will open 9 stores and Women’Secret will open 12 stores in India with presence in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi. By 2021 we hope to open 75 stores for both brands.
Women’Secret
Women’secret is a Spanish innerwear brand offers lingerie, sleepwear, beach wear, home wear, accessories and swimwear for today’s woman. We create exciting new ideas to make life simpler and more fun. We are specialists in the female world: a brand created for and by women.
We work to develop a global brand capable of combining prestige, femininity, modernity and excellent prices. Women’secret is part of the Grupo Cortefiel, Europe’s fifth biggest textile group. Women’secret was created in 1993, and the first store opened in the centre of Madrid, Spain. The objective was to become a leader in creativity, efficiency and sensitivity in the intimates sector. Its success has been unstoppable and in 2001 the firm embarked on its international expansion strategy. Today, Women’secret has more than 690 stores in over 70 countries. It will now be retailed though exclusive brand outlets in India.
Springfield
Springfield is a popular Spanish casual wear lifestyle brand with presence in 941 stores across 73 countries. It will be sold through a mix of large format flagship stores and exclusive brand outlets in India. The brand offers international fashion for both men and women between age of 25-35 looking for urban casualwear brand.
5SELECTED HOMME
Selected Homme has been brought in India by Selected and Bestseller Retail India Pvt.Ltd. The brand is all about premium fabrics and classic styling with a strong focus on quality. The brand offers a subtle and interesting addition to the premium menswear segment with its impeccable tailoring. The collection compliments the modern lifestyle and seamless adapts to the fashion preferences of young as well as mature men.
The products include Outerwear, Blazers, Cardigans, Jumpers, Tailoring, Shirts, T-shirts, Pants, Shoes, Jeans, Accessories, Shorts, Sweatshirts and Undergarments.
6SIMON CARTER
Unfolding a new chapter in the Indian fashion milieu, British designer, Simon Carter marks his India entry with the launch of `Simon Carter’ menswear brand. Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail had signed an exclusive deal with the brand.
A quintessential British brand, Simon Carter’s uniqueness is embossed in its quirky, yet sophisticated and stylish designs straddling full range of men’s clothing and accessories. With a conspicuous presence of heritage and tradition in its collection and an uncompromised attention to detail and quality, the brand philosophy is rooted in a tradition of eclectic English style, taking classic forms and adding a twist of eccentricity. The Simon Carter menswear collection is a playful mix of prints and colours, tailored fit for the modern man to give them a sense of exuberance and style.
7TANEIRA
Taneira is the youngest brand from Titan which aims to revive one of the oldest occupations in our country – handloom weaving and the oldest garment, the saree. The central message of Taneira – Handmade with love; positions it as a warm, approachable yet sophisticated brand that celebrates authentic handcrafted and handlooms. The brand celebrates spontaneity as she lives through the emotions of any special occasion.
The brand’s primary target audience is predominantly women over 30 years of age who choose to wear sarees and Indian dress wear. Their secondary target audience is women below 30 years of age who seek Indian wear for important occasions in their lives including weddings, work occasions, festivals, etc. In terms of a mindset, she is progressive yet rooted. Her choices reflect her refined taste and self-expression. We see her as independent, balanced and celebrating tradition while not being bound by it.
While Taneira primary product category is sarees, they also offer- Ready to wear blouses + custom designed blouses, Stoles, Dupattas, Lehengas (soon to be launched).
8ALCIS
Alcis is an authentic sportswear. This brand was born to celebrate uniqueness and authenticity when it comes to performance and sports. We are loyal to newness and modernity, for the people, by the people who believe in celebrating fitness and sports. ALCIS has been chiseled with a belief that raced ahead to become a global youth lingo, belief in a breed which believes that “Sweat is Sexy”.
It’s a breed that believes, fitness packed with strength, speed and endurance is kickass. This brand offers fitness gear, which is an electrifying mix of technology and fashion, both for Men and Women. Its portfolio spread across the categories like – Running, Training, Yoga, Soccer, Tennis.
Alcis highlights the fitness factor and bridges the gap between high-end and affordable without compromising with the quality of the basic amenities. It’s a brand that largely uses autogenesis amenities from yarn to processing. Alcis is for youth, yet for all. Classic in its ways, tough for the trainer and accelerator for the runner.
9BESPOCUT
Customized clothing experience is something what Bespocut Bespoke Experience is all about. The esteemed brand Bespocut uses B2B online technology enabled platform to give a cutting edge solution to its clients.
Their business model is really interesting and new to India. Bespocut has brought together art and technology by using cloud based application. The tailors and designers who would become part of Bespocut will be provided with Virtual Studio kit along with training on how to enrol their client. Now the tailor/designer would visit their client and show virtually his designs, work. Unlike traditional tailors Bespoocut partners don’t need to store clothes.
The clients, designers, tailors will have access to worldwide fabrics, designs, brands, accessories which they otherwise don’t have. A customized tailoring experience is what they are aiming at.