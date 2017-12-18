9 fashion brands launched in 2017

4 TABLEZ INDIA

Tablez India, franchise partner for Grupo Cortefiel for India and Sri Lanka has brought the following two most prominent brands in India i.e Women’Secret and Springfield.

Grupo Cortefiel India expansion plans will take the brands across major metros of India. Later in the year, six more stores for both the brands will open in India – two in Bengaluru, two in Mumbai and two in Chennai. By 2018, Springfield will open 9 stores and Women’Secret will open 12 stores in India with presence in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi. By 2021 we hope to open 75 stores for both brands.

Women’Secret

Women’secret is a Spanish innerwear brand offers lingerie, sleepwear, beach wear, home wear, accessories and swimwear for today’s woman. We create exciting new ideas to make life simpler and more fun. We are specialists in the female world: a brand created for and by women.

We work to develop a global brand capable of combining prestige, femininity, modernity and excellent prices. Women’secret is part of the Grupo Cortefiel, Europe’s fifth biggest textile group. Women’secret was created in 1993, and the first store opened in the centre of Madrid, Spain. The objective was to become a leader in creativity, efficiency and sensitivity in the intimates sector. Its success has been unstoppable and in 2001 the firm embarked on its international expansion strategy. Today, Women’secret has more than 690 stores in over 70 countries. It will now be retailed though exclusive brand outlets in India.

Springfield

Springfield is a popular Spanish casual wear lifestyle brand with presence in 941 stores across 73 countries. It will be sold through a mix of large format flagship stores and exclusive brand outlets in India. The brand offers international fashion for both men and women between age of 25-35 looking for urban casualwear brand.