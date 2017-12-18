Oriflame expects skincare, wellness products to contribute 50 to total sale in India by 2021

Sweden-based direct seller Oriflame expects skincare and wellness products to contribute 50 per cent to its total sales in India by 2021 as it focuses on these two categories to drive growth in the country.

“Going forward, we have made a strategic choice that we will have disproportionate focus on skincare and wellness categories. By 2021, we expect skincare and wellness put together to account for 50 per cent of our total sales,” Naveen Anand, Senior Director (Regional Marketing), Oriflame told PTI.

According to a PTI report: At present, skincare and wellness together have a share of about 35 per cent in its total sales.

“Wellness is a new category for us… we launched our first wellness product in 2015 and it will contribute strongly to our sales by 2021,” he was quoted by PTI as saying.

Anand, however, refused to share financial details to PTI.

However, in an earlier interview to in 2016, Oriflame had said it is expecting a sales turnover of around Rs 1,500 crore in the next four years.

At present, Oriflame offers three products — wellness share, Omega 3 and Swedish Beauty Complex Plus, a wellness product that protects cells of the body — under its wellness portfolio. Oriflame sells a wide range of skincare products under five different sub brands.

“We will expand our offerings in wellness space but we are in no hurry. We want to do it right. I also believe we need to build on what we have in our portfolio at present,” he was further quoted by PTI as saying.

Oriflame India, which started its operations in India in 1996, has presence skincare, colour cosmetics, wellness, fragrance and accessories.

Oriflame, which has two manufacturing units here, has a network of over 2.5 lakh direct sellers in India.