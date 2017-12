Amazon and Pharmacy Retail: The next step on Amazon’s journey to becoming...

Amazon created quite a frenzy earlier this year with its acquisition of supermarket chain Whole Foods Market. The e-commerce giant is now doing it again as rumors whirl regarding its potential entry into the pharmacy sector.

Amazon has not yet officially announced that it will enter the pharmacy business, but it has made several strategic moves that indicate it is likely to.

