India’s first ECOCERT beauty brand ‘Divine Organics’ launched in the Capital

Delhi witnessed the launch of India’s first ever comprehensive range of ECOCERT certified fully organic beauty brand Divine Organics by actress Bhumi Pednekar at hotel Lalit on Thursday. ‘Divine Organics’ is a revolutionary brand in the beauty industry that fuses ‘nature with beauty’ and offers an exclusive range of authentic organic skin care, body care and hair care products for a healthy lifestyle.

ECOCERT is the largest organic certification organization in the world, founded in France in 1991 conducting inspections in over 80 countries to promote environmentally friendly agriculture and methods. With this certification, Divine Organics becomes the India’s first comprehensive range of beauty brand to foster healthy lifestyle.

Divine Organics ensures that its products are 100 per cent organic and contains no harmful chemicals and uses organic methods of production. Thus, the brand takes care that not even a minimal of additives are used in the products or in the production process giving its customers a completely transparency of the ingredients used.

Gautam Dhar (CEO, Divine Organics) having an experience of 33+ years in the FMCG Industry, with leading MNCs across the globe, thought of establishing a completely organically produced beauty care brand in India to ensure that the brand makes a meaningful difference in the lives of millions round the globe. Therefore, he started ‘Divine Organics’ with a mission to provide customers with the purest essence of nature through the finest of organic products.

He says, “I am glad that something I dreamt just 3 months ago has actually come true. It makes me realize that if you can dream big, you achieve big. It is an effort, hard work and dedication of the whole ‘Divine Organics’ team that worked day and night to make it happen.”

He added “People have always been confused between ‘herbal’, ‘ayurvedic’ and ‘organic’, I hope with ‘Divine Organics’ we are able to burst the reality of these worlds. With an absence of any regulation on products being sold under the ‘organic’ tag, it becomes quite precarious to use such items. Divine Organics thus is certified and is India’s first ever ECOCERT certified COSMOS approved beauty care brand that aims to provide products that are beneficial to consumers and contribute to healthy environment as well.”

Divine Organics comes with a variety of skin care, body care and hair care products combined with authentic organic ingredients that will enhance your beauty naturally. It contains no artificial color, preservatives or fragrance. The ‘Divine Organics’ products will soon be available at different stores across the country.

“The company plans to go international within a short span of time and also expand horizontally with a lot many first of its kind portfolio soon,” said Saumya Barman, Head – Marketing.

“The company also looks for adequate investment with a strong financial fundamental,” said Neeraj Banga, General Manager & Head – Finance.

“Divine Organics will eventually own up the organic beauty care space of India,” said Raj Ashok, General Manager & Business Head.