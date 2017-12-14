Merchant Mahotsav at ShopClues: An appreciation event for the e-commerce giant’s top merchants

ShopClues, India’s first and largest e-commerce marketplace with its 6-lakh merchant base launched Bharat’s first ever Merchant Mahotsav on December 14, at ShopClues corporate office in Gurgaon.

The event was the online retailer’s way of showcasing and honouring the contribution of its potential top-rated merchants that have been the most significant part of ShopClues’ journey.

The event witnessed an array of activities conducted for merchants to help them engage with the company and interact with its leadership team. ShopClues also launched special offers on services for merchants that are a part of the month long celebration.

Going beyond business, merchants also collaborated with ShopClues’ Christmas CSR initiatives for underprivileged children.

ShopClues’ CEO & Co-Founder, Sanjay Sethi took to the stage to interact with the merchants and also moderate a panel discussion with select merchants. It gave a platform to these merchants to voice their experiences and share insights to help other merchants up their game in the online business. They also interacted over growing their businesses online, and use the knowledge of online selling to sell better on all platforms.

“From day one, ShopClues has a clear focus on merchants and how we can engage in a mutually beneficial relationship. Over time, we have reached where we are because of our merchants, their hard-work, and their trust. Many MSMEs started selling online for the first time through ShopClues, wherein we provided a platform to garage-startup like small businesses to take their products pan-India. Now we are a family of over 6 lakh merchants, catering to over 3 crore customers. In the near future, we expect our customer base to grow exponentially which will benefit all of us in this journey. We are indebted to our merchants for such a thrilling journey”, said Sanjay Sethi, CEO & Co-Founder, ShopClues, at the event.

Merchant Mahotsav is an initiative that will foster the ever strong bond ShopClues share with the merchants.