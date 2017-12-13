Motorola sets up first Moto Hub in South India

Motorola Mobility, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lenovo has set up its first Moto Hub here becoming the first such store in South India.

Motorola announced the expansion of Moto Hubs in the southern region with the opening of experiential retail stores in Chennai, a company statement said.

The first Moto Hub in the city has been established at The Vijaya Forum Mall, taking the total number of outlets to 17 in the country.

Recently, the company had set up Moto Hub in Kolkata.

“Our customer centric strategy has helped us immensely as our customers have given us an overwhelming response to Moto Hub.. All the previously opened Moto Hub across the country have been a great success..,” Sudhin Mathur, Managing Director, Motorola Mobility India said.

“Retail will continue to be an important part of our strategy as we usher into the new year and we will continue to expand and invest in the same to ensure that we are available wherever our customers want,” he said.

The company said Chennai has emerged as a significant market for smartphones in India and for Motorola, the city was the among the top five markets.

Moto Hub would retail entire product portfolio including the online exclusive smartphones, it said.

The store will retail entire portfolio of Motorola devices including E4 Plus, C Plus, X4 and Moto G variants, it added.