Healthie.in emerges as leading healthy food delivery brand in India

Leading online healthy food delivery startup Healthie.in has been announced as the largest brand in healthy and fresh food delivery startups category within three months of its launch.

According to a ANI report: Healthie.in offers fresh, wholesome and delicious food to customers in New Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bangalore. The startup is serving more than 25,000 customers through the platform.

Serial entrepreneur Rajesh Sawhney, founded Healthie in August 2017 with a mission to make India healthy by promoting healthy food and lifestyle. Healthie.in currently has 13 kitchens across the country and is launching another 12 kitchens in next three months.

“The tremendous customer response to Healthie.in in the first quarter of launch fully validates our belief that India is on the cusp of a healthy food revolution. More and more people are looking at balancing their occasional indulgent meals with a regular diet of healthy food; however options available so far have been limited. Healthie.in is our attempt to plug this gap with food that is as tasty as it is wholesome and fresh,” Rajesh Sawhney wa squoted by ANI as saying.

Healthie, with its tagline, Healthy bhi Tasty bhi, caters to a growing health-conscious urban population without compromising on taste. “We wanted to break the myth that healthy food cannot be delicious, or that Indian food cannot be healthy.

“It offers special Indian thalis, beverages and desserts, with an overriding emphasis on taste and nutrition which has made it the number one brand in the fresh healthy food category,” Sawhney was further quoted by ANI as saying.

Healthie offers a collection of All Day Breakfast, Salads, Soups, Juices, Smoothies and Healthy Desserts full meals like Super Sandwiches, Super Bowls and Super Thalis.

Customers can directly place orders on Healthie.in for home delivery. Healthie is also listed as one of the top brands on online food delivery platforms like Swiggy and Zomato.