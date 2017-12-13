Actress Jacqueline Fernandez opens her first restaurant in Colombo

Jacqueline Fernandez is excited about opening her first restaurant in her in her hometown Colombo.

The Kaema Sutra restaurant will serve Sri Lankan cuisine.

The Sri Lankan beauty, a popular name in Bollywood, on Tuesday shared on Instagram a photograph of herself along with Dharshan Munidasa, a Sri Lankan chef and restaurateur.

“So excited to announce my first restaurant Kaema Sutra with Dharshan Munidasa is now open in the brand new Shangri-La Colombo bringing you the yummiest Sri Lankan cuisine. See you there,” she captioned the image.