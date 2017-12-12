Home International News Macy’s Executive Chairman Lundgren to retire in January

Macy’s Executive Chairman Lundgren to retire in January

By  
-
SHARE

Department store operator Macy’s on Friday announced that Executive Chairman will retire on January 31.

Macy's Executive Chairman Lundgren to retire in January
The retailer named CEO Jeff Gennette as Lundgren’s replacement

The retailer named CEO as Lundgren’s replacement. Gennette will serve as both chairman and CEO after Lundgren retires.

Macy’s said its board will have 10 directors following Lundgren’s departure.

“I have worked closely with Jeff and his team over the past two years, focusing on the changes and vision required for future success. I am confident that the company has the strategies, resources, talent and leadership to capitalize on the fundamental shifts in consumer shopping patterns we have all experienced,” Lundgren said in a statement.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR