FabAlley to open 10 stores, 100 shop-in-shops by 2019

Fashion brand FabAlley is looking to open 10 exclusive stores and 100 shop-in-shops in India by 2019 as part of efforts to expand its offline presence in the country.

“We would be spending around US $1 million to open stores in metros including NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune in the first phase,” Shivani Poddar, Co-founder, FabAlley, told Indiaretailing on the sidelines of IRF 2017.

She further added, “After being fairly strong from an online point of view, we still felt that there a lot of customers who wanted to kind of touch and then buy the product as oppose to buying online. We felt if we have enough touch and feel points for customers to get familiar with the brand, it is easier for them to transition from online to offline. After reaching a certain stage, we felt the next level of growth will come from ensuring enough outlets offline, so that customers can shop on all channels.”

The brand is looking to set-up separate shop-in-shops for Curve and FabAlley. However, exclusive outlets for Curve is not on the cards currently.

As far as an international presence is concerned, the brand is present in Dubai, Mauritius and Sri Lanka.

According to Poddar, “Going forward, we are going to look at Middle-East in a big way. Right now we have distribution rights in Dubai and we have presence on some e-commerce portals in the Middle-East. Now, we are looking towards expanding in the Middle East as there are not many brands that cater to this market there and it is a pretty big market, people have money and consumerism is high. We are looking towards the Middle-East in a large way.”

“In UK and US we are selling through our own website. We will also be expanding our presence in the UK. US is a much bigger market and requires much more investment to break in, so that may take some time. We are also planning to expand the footprint in South East Asia,” she further stated.

Founded in 2012, FabAlley has so far raised US $2.5 million in two rounds of funding and is looking forward to a third round of funding soon.

“We are not looking to raise the money in the next six months. Currently we are well-funded and focused on expansion. Next year we will start figuring out our next potential round of funding,” she said.

Last year, the brand garnered 13-14 percent of its revenue from offline and this year it is expecting offline to contribute 18-19 percent.

FabAlley’s target for early next year is to touch the Rs 100 crore mark and then the target for next three years will be to become a Rs 500 crore brand.