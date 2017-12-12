TRRAIN Retail Award Winners

1 National Winner – Gold: Somnath Wagh, Shopper’s Stop, Pune

It was festival season and the mall was crowded with loads of shoppers who wanted to buy gifts for the occasion. One such shopper was Mr. Patil, who wanted to buy gifts for his staff. Somnath attended to Patil, showing him loads of products that he could buy – but the customer wasn’t satisfied. Somnath then suggested a combination of products that could be put together and gift wrapped beautifully. The customer was happy with this – he ordered 80 sets of these gifts to be delivered before 10 am the next day. Once the customer left, it was time for Somnath to start sorting the order out. He started tracking the availability of the products in the stores at different locations. The products had to be collected from 3 different stores in the city. With the help of one other colleague, Somnath managed to source all the products by 5 pm that evening. The giftwrapping could only start at 9:30 pm. By then, everyone including the giftwrapping employee had left. Somnath and two of his colleagues stayed back and wrapped each gift individually until after midnight.

At 8:30 am the next day, the delivery van arrived, the products were loaded and the delivery was done. Mr. Patil was in the banking sector and wanted to go and deliver gifts to the employees in different banks. There was one small problem – his vehicle was too small to fit in all the presents. Somnath immediately offered that he could accompany Mr. Patil in the store vehicle. It was the last working day of the week for all the banks and the distribution had to be done before they closed at 2 pm. Somnath and his colleague set out with Mr. Patil, delivering each gift with a smile on their faces. The gifts were all given on time and Mr. Patil was extremely pleased with this delightful customer service experience.