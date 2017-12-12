Raymond: Celebrating The True Ambassadors of Retail

Raymond says they are extremely proud of their frontend rockstars who push the envelope further every day, setting new standards and the bar really high for immaculate service…

Raymond has been celebrating Retail Employees’ Day for many years now and as each year passes, the excitement around the day increases manifold.

Raymond – which has evolved as one of the largest players in integrated production of worsted suiting fabrics and has won many titles including the ‘Most Respected’ Textile Company in India – proudly celebrates its employees on December 12 every year. The brand provides end-to- end fabric solutions right from manufacturing to creating suiting, shirting and apparel.

Raymond Lifestyle business comprises of Fabric, Suiting, Shirting, Apparel and many other world class products possessing reputed brands such as The Raymond Shop, Park Avenue, Parx, Color Plus, and Nextlook & Ethnix.

The brand constantly innovates its offerings and never fails to tap market opportunities. It is emerging as a leading fashion and lifestyle conglomerate in India and globally at an aggressive pace.

The brand’s growth story is accelerated by excellent service, delivery and relentless efforts to design stores that lures in consumers. The trained retail associates then work towards retaining these consumers. Frontline employees ensure every day that customers go back with a smile and stay connected to the brand – returning again and again for more purchases.

Raymond says they are extremely proud of their frontend rockstars who push the envelope further every day, setting new standards and the bar really high for immaculate service.

To celebrate these frontend retail associates, Raymond has been participating in RED and as every year, looks forward to this year’s celebrations too.

Some of the key initiatives that Raymond has planned this year are:

Raymond Retail Premier League (RRPL):

The Retail Employees’ Day celebrations jumpstart with the 5 th edition of the grand cricket tournament at a national level, the Raymond Retail Premier League. Frontend retail employees from all store formats participate in this mega event. The finale – among regional winners – is celebrated at Thane, a little before December 12. This event is the mood setter for RED celebrations.

Let’s Ply Together on RED (Engagement in Store):

We PLY on Retail Employee Day is an employee engagement activity in store on RED. This

happens in several ways:

 A kit containing Thank You cards and various selfie props are send across along with

a cake to the stores.

 Employees from corporate teams including business heads and senior leaders visit

stores and celebrate with frontend retail associates. This is an overwhelming

experience with both the frontend and backend staff getting together to celebrate.

 Message Trees are installed at various prominent places in the Raymond Campus and

employees are encouraged to write messages and tie them to this tree, which is then

sent to frontend employees.

Offering BBA (Retailing) Course for Undergraduates:

Raymond has decided to uplift the educational status of frontline employees by offering them an opportunity to complete their graduation. In collaboration with IGNOU and Retailers Association of India (RAI), Raymond is sponsoring 3-year Bachelors in Business Administration in Retailing (Distance Learning Program) courses for deserving employees.

Launch of TRRAIN Circle App

Raymond is also going to sponsor the TRRAIN Circle app for frontline retail associates.

TRRAIN Circle is setup as a closed user group discovery platform that aims to improve the

lives of retail employees (across modern and traditional retail) both at work & home by:

• Stretching Income: Reducing expenditure and increasing savings through product offers and

deals (Eg: mobiles, groceries, footwear, apparel, food and dining, recharging phones etc)

• Making services and knowledge more affordable and accessible (Eg: Skill development,

Banking, Insurance & Investment products, Fractionalized Gold, Microfinance etc)

• Offering support and assistance leading to an improved life (Counselling, Yoga, Retail

Radio, content on health, nutrition, career, financial literacy etc.)

Raymond Retail Got Talent (RRGT):

To bring to the fore hidden talent of retail associates, Raymond has announced a very exiting Talent Contest which would enable frontliners to share latent skills – apart from their customer centricity and selling capabilities including in areas like singing, dancing, mimicry, stand-up comedy and more. The platform RRGT has been created to engage employees creatively. The buzz around it is already high and the finale will take place on December 12.

As another year comes to a close, Raymond thanks its retail employees and wish them many bright smiles.