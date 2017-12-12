How Companies Celebrated Retail Employees’ Day 2016

RED has found widespread acceptance across retailers and brands of all sizes and across geographies. Planning for the event starts over 1.5 months in advance leading to buzz being created one week before the day.

The contribution of shop floor employees among retail employees is undeniable as they are essentially the ‘face’ of the business – they hold the relationship with the customer, and the effective engagement of these employees is a fundamental part of successful workforce management. It is in this spirit that Retail Employees’ Day (RED) was started; a day to thank the retail employees for their untiring efforts all year around.

RED has found widespread acceptance across retailers and brands of all sizes and across geographies. Planning for the event starts over 1.5 months in advance leading to buzz being created one week before the day. Most companies have a separate budget crafted to carry out activities on this day. Top management blocks their calendars every year for Retail Employees’ Day and visits stores. It has become an occasion for employees from HOs and stores of different brands to celebrate together.

In India, as many as 316+ organizations and over 80 malls across India celebrated the day last year by organizing various employee recognition and engagement activities such as cultural programmes, free make-overs, team lunches, and outings with family. The celebrations included messages from brand ambassadors, celebrities from the Indian Film Industry and the Prime Minister’s Office showing its support to India’s second largest industry – Retail.

The feather in the cap for TRRAIN last year was the association with Paytm and the Business Excellence Department in the Department of Economic Development, UAE joining hands to celebrate Retail Employees’ Day. Digital wallet brand Paytm also gave a fillip to the efforts by asking its users to add Rs 5 to their payments through the wallet. The amount was matched by Paytm and later was donated in improving the lives of people working in retail.

A short film was also shot and released to encourage customers to realise the importance of retail associates. The film had a combined social media reach of about 5.4 million users. RED 2016 also saw active participation from other partners in retail such as Capillary and ShopX.

The simple act of saying ‘Thank You’ also reached over 10 million people across India, Turkey, UAE and parts of Singapore. Year on year, brands strive to make the celebration bigger and better.

Here are a few examples of retailers whose celebrations truly reflected the spirit of their organisations.