Oppo gets green nod to set up manufacturing unit in Noida

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has been given green clearance to set up a mobile manufacturing unit in Greater Noida at a cost of Rs 2,200 crore, a senior government official said.

According to a PTI report: The Union Environment Ministry has granted the environment clearance to its Indian subsidiary Oppo Mobiles India Pvt Ltd for the proposed project.

“The clearance has been given to the Oppo’s project after taking into account the views of an expert green panel. It is subject to compliance of certain conditions,” the Government official was quoted by PTI as saying.

The environment clearance certificate has already been issued to the company, the official added.

As per the proposal, Oppo wants to set up a smartphone manufacturing unit in 110.04 acres in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The project will comprise of factory, offices, dormitory, canteen and play area. The project cost is estimated to be at Rs 2,200 crore. The company has informed the Government that about 13,043 kg per day solid waste will be generated in the proposed project.

Bio-degradable waste will be processed, while the non-biodegradable waste will be handed over to local vendors.

The state electricity board will supply power to the proposed project, it said.

The proposed project will generate direct and indirect employment opportunities for both skilled and unskilled labour during construction and operation phase, the company added.

To make India a global hub for electronics manufacturers, the government is giving incentives through the Modified Special Incentive Package Scheme (M-SIPS) and Electronic Development Fund (EDF).