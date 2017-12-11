Star Bazaar launches its 6th store in SoBo

Star Bazaar, the multi format retail chain – a joint venture between Tata and Tesco Enterprise has launched its sixth store in the southernmost precinct of Mumbai.

The store was inaugurated by CEO and Managing Director, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Sanjiv Mehta; Managing Director Trent Hypermarket Limited, Jamshed Daboo and Chairman, Trent Ltd., Noel Tata.

Spread over 7500 sq. ft., the store will serve as a convenient shopping destination for the residents of South Mumbai. Star Market offers customers a wide range of fresh fruit, vegetables, exotic produce, groceries and daily essentials, cheese and bakery products and a lot more.

The store also has a dedicated section of fresh meat, fish and cold cuts. The range has been carefully selected to meet the everyday needs of the catchment with the intent to provide a superlative shopping experience with high quality products at great value. To enable a seamless shopping environment, the store has been designed with modern fixtures and amenities.

“We are ending the year with the launch of our new store in South Mumbai. We are committed to provide our customers an array of fresh food products & groceries at an unmatched value and a great shopping experience,” a spokesperson said.

STAR Market at Churchgate also offers valet parking and store to home delivery.