In Pics: Top 10 things to know about the Starbucks Reserve Roastery Shanghai

Officially the largest, most beautiful Starbucks® location in the world at nearly 30,000 square feet (2,700 square meters)

Home to three coffee experience bars, one of which is 88 feet (26.9 meters) long, making for the longest Starbucks coffee bar in the world

At entry, customers will be greeted by the stunning sight of a two-story, 40-ton copper cask adorned with more than 1,000 traditional Chinese chops, or stamps, hand-engraved to narrate the story of Starbucks and Reserve coffee

Unique beverage menu items that cannot be found at any other Starbucks in China

Overall design of the space inspired by coffee and created exclusively in China for China – it will never be repeated

First Princi™ bakery and café location in Asia, with more than 30 skilled Chinese bakers and chefs

The new Shanghai Roastery features China’s first Starbucks® Teavana Bar, a reimagined tea experience supported by the world’s only bar made entirely from 3-D printed recycled materials

First Starbucks Reserve Roastery outside the U.S., and only second Reserve Roastery to date

Starbucks first-ever in-store Augmented Reality Experience