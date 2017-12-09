Fuelling the Retail Revolution- The Paradigm of Emerging Cities

Over the last 20 years, India’s retail sector has been witness to a tectonic shift. From an unorganized market, primarily ruled by Kirana shops, it now boasts of large multiformats that offer global experiences to local consumers.

Tier 1 cities have been the first to benefit from the boom of organized retail. Rising interest of reputed national developers, growth of premium high streets and entry of foreign brands have made the marketplace exciting for consumers. And this trend has gradually permeated across Tier II & III cities on account of the rising demand from an evolving consumer base. This consumer is also demanding a high quality shopping experience, similar to his metro counterpart.

