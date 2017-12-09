Uber Eats app turns two; launches fresh new look

Connecting people to the food they love, Uber Eats, the on-demand food delivery app, has revealed an all-new global brand refresh. The new look of the app is even more vibrant, lively, delightful and aptly reflects the endless possibilities of food that the app offers.

The brand refresh will reflect from December 7 across all latest versions of the app.

Commenting on the brand refresh Head of Uber Eats India, Bhavik Rathod said, “It has been a great journey for us since we launched Uber Eats in India earlier this year. At Uber Eats our aim is to lead ‘the future of food’ in India by breaking the stereotype of food delivery and helping restaurants grow their business with delivery, as well as actionable data and insights. We hope our consumers in India love the new Uber Eats.”

In India, Uber Eats launched in May this year with Mumbai as its first city. Since then, the service has expanded to 6 more cities – Delhi, Gurgaon, Bangalore, Chennai, Chandigarh and Hyderabad, with a network of over 5000 restaurant partners across these cities.