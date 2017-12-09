GAP launches ‘Recycle your Blues’ initiative

GAP has announced ‘Recycle Your Blues’, a denim initiative up till December 17, 2017 at all brand stores across India.

The customers can drop off any old pair of denims at the GAP store and avail 20 per cent discount on the purchase of a new pair. GAP’s denim offering features over 50 styles of denim for different body types.

Customers in the Delhi/NCR region have the added advantage of receiving free denim customization on purchase of GAP denim. Add personalized patches, embellishments or just play up the destructed denim trend. The denim customization will be offered across select locations: Select CITYWALK, Saket; Pacific Mall, Tagore Gardens; Ambience Mall, Gurgaon. The denim collected through this drive will be donated to charities.

GAP’s vision is to integrate commitment to sustainability and this begins with the design and the development of products that look good, have lower impact on the environment and bring confidence to GAP customers. Since the materials in GAP’s clothes greatly contribute to each garment’s environmental impact, the design and production decisions have significant power to make the products more sustainable. This is brought to life through a series of initiatives that focus on developing product with a sustainability focus, tracking the lifecycle of the product to measure its impact, and sustainably sourcing raw materials.