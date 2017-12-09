Forever 21 inaugurates 21st branch in Indore

Forever 21, the most loved international fast fashion brand from Los Angeles, California, and part of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. achieved a milestone and launched its 21st store in the country.

According to a ANI report: The 21st store was launched in Indore, Madhya Pradesh at the C21 Mall.

Forever 21, since its entry in the Indian market in 2010, has added a new zing to the wardrobes of the young millennials with its stylish and chic collections. Having established a strong affinity with the fashionistas across the major cities in the country, Forever 21 promises to provide a fashion journey with globally inspired runway trends and latest collections.

Post entering into a joint venture with Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. in 2016, the brand has opened seven new stores in the country with a focus on expanding its base in the urban cities namely Mumbai, Chennai, Siliguri, Ludhiana, Amritsar, Ahmedabad, and Indore.

“It’s a moment of great joy as we launch our 21st store in the country. Indore is a potential market and we are excited to begin our new innings here. At Forever 21, we aspire to make fashion accessible to fashion conscious youngsters, by introducing different styles every week. Our Holiday collection, inspired by global runway trends, is now available across all our stores, to make our fashionistas look and feel amazing during vacations and the New Year,” Brand Head, Forever 21, Rahul Jhamb was quoted by ANI as saying.

The new store is spread over 9,000 sq.ft of retail space and is located in the heart of the city at the C21 Mall, Indore. The 21st store houses the latest Holiday collection which sets the tone for a joyous and festive season. Textures and colours are the focal point of the collection, featuring a range of fabrics and jewel tones. The women’s collection offers show-stopping styles from sequin halter jumpsuits, embellished mini suede skirts, cozy shearling jackets, slip dresses and more.

The men’s collection features pieces for day and night including crew-knit sweaters, top coats, distressed denim and trousers.

Complementing Forever 21 apparel and accessories, the store will also feature its in-house brands, including 21MEN, a line of fresh, fast fashion for men; and Forever 21’s lingerie and shoe line.