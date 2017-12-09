adidas partners with Lifestyle International Pvt. Ltd.

adidas announced the launch of ‘shop-in-shop’ outlets at Lifestyle stores to strengthen its consumer outreach in women’s category.

It inaugurated the first such outlet on Friday in MGF Metropolis, Gurugram in the presence of renowned boxing athlete Nikhat Zareen, actress Sanya Malhotra and musician Monica Dogra.

The adidas women’s apparel products will be available in 16 Lifestyle stores across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Bangalore.

The association aims at reaching versatile women across India and inspire them to reinvent their routine, create their own path and make a difference in their lives. With this partnership, customers will have access to high-quality apparel, for fitness and athleisure, which will help them in setting new personal benchmarks in their respective fields.

Speaking on the association, Sr. Marketing Director, adidas Group India, Sean Van Wyk said, “We are pleased to introduce Shop-In-Shop outlets in association with Lifestyle International Pvt. Ltd. for our women’s product category. The partnership with Lifestyle will strengthen our reach across cities and make adidas accessible to a larger set of women. adidas believes in encouraging women to take up sport and fitness and with such initiatives we hope to bring this cultural change to the forefront. We look forward to a meaningful association between both the brands.”

The announcement was followed by a high octane Zumba session hosted by India’s leading Zumba Zin, Shwetambari Shetty and the Cult Crew.