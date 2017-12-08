Denmark’s BoConcept to expand retail presence; eyes expansion in smaller cities

Danish luxury furniture maker BoConcept, which forayed into India last year by opening its maiden store in Delhi, is now looking at smaller cities as part of expansion plans.

According to a PTI report: The Denmark-based retailer is also opening a store in Mumbai and has plans to add an outlet in Bengaluru next year, said a top company official.

The company, which has witnessed traction in Tier II towns in the last one year, is also planning to have its points of sale either in shop-in-shop format or small brand stores.

BoConcept entered India through its franchise Zoe Concepts last year.

“We are launching the Mumbai store this week and moving forward, we are looking at another store, which would happen at Bengaluru,” Director, Zoe Concepts, Navin Khanna told PTI.

He was further quoted by PTI as saying: “Now we are trying to pick up pace of opening stores…”

The Danish company is eyeing smaller cities like Ludhiana, Surat, Coimbatore and Kochi for its upcoming stores.

“These stores would not be standalone stores but sort of accumulated stores…,” Khanna told PTI adding that for big centres, it would have flagship stores, while for smaller centres, the firm may tie up with multi-brand stores.

Flagship stores would spread over 350 to 500 sq metres area depending on the locations while the brand stores will occupy 100 to 250 sq metres.

“Tier II cities are growing very fast and there is a hunger for good quality products there,” he was quoted by PTI as saying adding these stores would come in partnership with multi-brand stores.

On being asked plans to tap e-commerce channels here, Khanna told PTI: “We are available online in many markets across the world and waiting India to mature in terms of infrastructure capability to deliver.”

BoConcept operates more than 300 stores across 64 countries.

BoConcept sells products for as low as Rs 600 for an accessory like a tea light holder, while a sofa set can cost up to Rs 16 lakh.