Turin-based Italian coffee brand Lavazza launches Il Mattino Vivace

Lavazza, the iconic Italian coffee brand, has announced the launch of Il Mattino Vivace, its first made-in-India-for-India premium pure filter coffee. Il Mattino Vivace, which translates to the lively morning, is a real filter coffee for the At Home segment made from beans sourced from the best plantations in Coorg and Chikmagalur in the Western Ghats of India.

Managing Director, Lavazza India, Silvio Zaccareo said, “Lavazza is known the world over for its expertise in the art of blending for over four generations. Il Mattino Vivace is a result of combining that expertise and our understanding of the unique consumer preferences in the Indian market. We believe that it will offer a great coffee experience to filter coffee lovers in India.”

Made with a fine blend of Arabica and Robusta beans, Il Mattino Vivace is a balanced coffee powder rich in flavour. The beans are roasted to perfection in medium to dark for level 6 intensity, this mild and aromatic coffee has a well-rounded body and perfect hints of caramel notes.

Zaccareo added, “India is an important market for us. Coffee consumption in the country is growing at a rapid pace, thanks to the popularity of café culture and the experiences from their travel that Indians want to relive. Certainly, Coffee is today an aspirational beverage.”

Lavazza Il Mattino Vivace comes in a special airtight packaging with innovative freshness intact valve which preserves the aroma of the powder for up to 12 months. Available in leading modern retail outlets, it comes in packs of 200 grams and is priced at Rs 150.

Perfect to enjoy with milk preparations, Il Mattino Vivace can be used on South Indian coffee filters, moka pots and electric coffee machines.