PepsiCo rejigs top deck, Mike Spanos to head Asia operations

Beverages and food major on Thursday announced top-level global management rejig, following which will become CEO of AMENA (Asia, Middle East and North Africa) region in place of India-born , who is set to retire in March.

Ram Krishnan, currently senior V-P and general manager of the global PepsiCo Walmart business, will become president, greater China region succeeding Spanos

According to a PTI report: Chadha will become chairman of the region. , currently senior V-P and general manager of the global PepsiCo Walmart business, will become president, greater China region succeeding Spanos.

All the major changes will take effect from January 1. , currently senior V-P of transformation for , will become senior V-P and general manager of global PepsiCo Walmart business, reporting to , CEO for North America.

Chadha, an alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad, had moved to head PepsiCo Middle-east and Africa in January 2011. Prior to that, he was Chairman and CEO of PepsiCo’s India Region from 2007 to 2010. Krishnan is with Pepsi-Co for more than a decade.

