PepsiCo rejigs top deck, Mike Spanos to head Asia operations

Beverages and food major PepsiCo on Thursday announced top-level global management rejig, following which Mike Spanos will become CEO of AMENA (Asia, Middle East and North Africa) region in place of India-born Sanjeev Chadha, who is set to retire in March.

According to a PTI report: Chadha will become chairman of the region. Ram Krishnan, currently senior V-P and general manager of the global PepsiCo Walmart business, will become president, greater China region succeeding Spanos.

All the major changes will take effect from January 1. Chris Turner, currently senior V-P of transformation for Frito-Lay North America, will become senior V-P and general manager of global PepsiCo Walmart business, reporting to Al Carey, CEO for North America.

Chadha, an alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad, had moved to head PepsiCo Middle-east and Africa in January 2011. Prior to that, he was Chairman and CEO of PepsiCo’s India Region from 2007 to 2010. Krishnan is with Pepsi-Co for more than a decade.