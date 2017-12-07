Grofers introduces postpaid grocery shopping

Grofers, the low price online supermarket has joined hands with Simpl and launched ‘Postpaid Grocery Shopping’ in its industry-first initiative to help customers to avoid deferring their purchase to their initial salary days of the month.

According to a ANI report: With the addition of Simpl in its payment method, now customers can continue to purchase grocery and other items at any time during the month and pay the entire amount with just one bill at the month-end.

“It’s a unique service that champions the best value benefits of organized (savings) and traditional (credit) retail which maximizes the customer benefit,” Co-founder and CEO, Grofers, Albinder Dhindsa was quoted by ANI as saying.

In the initial phase, this service is only extended to the loyal customer base of Grofers. In the second phase, Grofers will extend the Simpl payment option of Postpaid Grocery to all its customers.

“Grofers’ users can now keep buying groceries with ease and settle one total bill.In many ways, getting one bill for all the grocery purchases is the online equivalent of a khata from the neighbourhood store,” Co-founder and CEO of Simpl, Nitya Sharma was quoted by ANI as saying.

Earlier this year, Grofers had also partnered with Sodexo to ease payment on the delivery process.