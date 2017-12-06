Indian fast food chain Hello Curry partners with UK’s FoodAdvisr

City-based Indian fast food chain Hello Curry and UK s FoodAdvisr today announced a partnership and said they will jointly invest two million pounds over the next 24 months.

According to a PTI report: Hello Curry and FoodAdvisr also announced that they will launch an app in January next year, which will filter out food and restaurants based on allergy settings.

“This app filters out various allergies. We are launching the app in January 2018. Its (App) advanced algorithm will enable to choose the right food. An investment of 2 million pounds will be made in the next 24 months in this JV,” Founder & CEO, Hello Curry, Raju Bhupati was quoted by PTI as saying.

FoodAdvisr is a consumer app that caters for the dietary needs of people with food allergies and intolerances.

It allows the user to set a range of personal needs – including their food dislikes and likes, fat, sugar and calories levels, and diet choices – and then use their personalised profile to check dishes for a perfect match to their needs.

Users can browse recipes for inspiration to their profile, or check out restaurants or food delivery services to find exactly the right dish for their tastes and needs.

“Hello Curry is integrating this ability into their own online ordering app, so that their customers can not only choose dishes, but also to be able to check that those dishes meet their dietary constraints,” Raju told PTI.

“This app will initially be launched in India and England and in due course will be taken to Canada, Australia and South Africa,” CEO, FoodAdvisr, Kieran Lees was quoted by PTI as saying.

To a query, Raju said Hello Curry currently operates in Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Visakhapatnam and has plans to expand in the middle-east and United States in the coming months.

Kieran Lees also announced opening of FoodAdvisr’s technology development centre in Hyderabad.

“This development centre currently has 20 staff and it will be scaled up to around 100 eventually in the next 24 months. The Hyderabad facility will be the development hub to service all our global requirements. The centre will focus on our automation and AI needs,” he was further quoted by PTI as saying.