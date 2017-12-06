Safal launches free delivery, health check-ups for elderly

Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable Pvt Ltd (MDFVPL), which operates the ‘Safal’ outlets, has launched new services like free home delivery and health check-ups for the senior citizens.

According to a PTI report: MDFVPL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) and Safal presently has nine outlets in the city.

There is no minimum value of the purchases to qualify for free home delivery and it will reach the senior citizen consumers within 2 hours, provided they reside within a radius of 2-3 kms from the outlets.

Launching the initiative, Chairman of NDDB, Dilip Rath said customer centricity and farmer benefit has been core to Safal’s business proposition.

“In line with the same belief, we are now launching a consumer engagement programme especially aimed towards our respected senior citizens, who constitute approximately 5 per cent of the total population of the city,” he was quoted by PTI as saying.

“As part of the program, we will be offering a host of solutions such as free home delivery, free basic health check-ups and activation sessions to engage and make them more aware,” Rath further told PTI.

The NDDB Chairman added that the service will be expanded to other areas as Safal opens more outlets.

Besides free home delivery, the new initiative also entails free basic tests like BMD, BMI, Blood Pressure and Diabetes in association with resident welfare associations.

Safal launched its operations in Bhubaneswar in July 2017.