Myntra launches its first ever ‘Myntra Beauty Edit’

Myntra has announced the launch of the first edition of the ‘Myntra Beauty Edit’, a two-day shopping bonanza that offers products from over 100 leading cosmetic brands with special offers and attractive discounts.

Through this carnival, Myntra aims to consolidate its position in the beauty and personal care space and drive awareness among its fashion forward customers about the range available on its platform. The two-day event began at midnight on December 6 to a great start with a 20x jump in beauty and personal care revenues in the very first hour and will go on till December 7, 2017.

Myntra houses one of the largest portfolio of products under the beauty and personal care segment covering Makeup, Skin Care, Bath & Body, Perfumes and Beauty Appliances. Some of the most popular brands on offer include MAC, Clinique, Bobbi Brown, Estee Lauder, Forest Essentials, Kama Ayurveda, L’Oreal Paris, Colorbar, Lakme, Maybelline, Nivea, CK, Davidoff, Jaguar, Beardo, among others.

SVP and Head Women’s and Men’s Business, Myntra, Bindu Mendonsa said, “Beauty and Personal Care is a fast growing category for Myntra and includes leading premium and mass premium brands. With the Beauty Edit we have aimed to curate a new experience for our shoppers to access the best of beauty brands at their fingertips and hope to make this a regular event for Myntra beauty enthusiasts”

Shoppers can look forward to free shipping and a gift with every beauty purchase during these two days. Myntra Beauty Edit offers shoppers the best opportunity to stack-up their personal care products for winter and various occasions around the turn of the year.