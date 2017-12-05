Rahul Singh takes over as the new President of National Restaurant Association of India

Rahul Singh, Founder & CEO, The Beer Café, took over as the new President of the National Restaurant Association of India at its managing committee meeting held in New Delhi. The appointment was made unanimously after Riyaaz Amlani, CEO & MD, Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality Pvt. Ltd. resigned from his duties due to health reasons.

Rahul Singh, who was recently appointed as the Vice President at NRAI’s 35th AGM in September this year is the recipient of the TiECON 2014 Entrepreneurial award for excellence, Entrepreneur India 2015 award in F&B service and recently bestowed as among the 25 most influential entrepreneur in Delhi.

Expressing gratitude to the managing committee, Singh said, “While Riyaaz needs to rest and heal, and we pray for his speedy recovery, I would personally like to assure him of my relentless quest in accomplishing the tasks at hand to make our industry vibrant and proud. Would also like to thank the managing committee members in bestowing the trust in me to carry forward the 35 year legacy of our association. I will strive to lead the Indian Restaurant Industry into a new era of prosperity, participation and positive perception which advances and safeguards the entrepreneurial spirit. Our collective passion and shared spirit of hospitality will enhance the quality of life that we serve.”

Singh’s restaurant chain ‘The Beer Café’, within a short span of few years, has already become the largest, fastest and most profitable alco-beverage service brand in India. He was associated as the Joint Secretary with the NRAI since 2014.

While signing off from duties, Riyaaz Amlani said, “I am convalescing from a spinal surgery and been advised bed rest for three months at least rendering me unable to fulfil my duties. The Restaurant Industry has an extremely complex business environment. What this association needs is a highly passionate and motivated President to lead from the front at this crucial juncture for the cause.”

He further mentioned, “I am really proud to announce appointment of Rahul Singh as the new President of the NRAI. With fresh ideas, new enthusiasm and excellent business acumen, he will undoubtedly take the association and its endeavors to new heights.”

Amlani completed a three year term as the President of NRAI this September. He will continue serving on the managing committee.

CEO, Jubilant Food Works Ltd, Pratik Pota which runs Domino’s Pizza India was appointed as an Office Bearer of the restaurant association filling the position of Honorary Joint Secretary. His nomination will bring more finesse to the day to day operations and activities of the association.