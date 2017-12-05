CG Corp appoints Pannkaj Neeraj as Wai Wai City CEO

Nepal-based CG Corp Global has appointed Pannkaj Neeraj as the chief executive of its noodle bar chain Wai Wai City, effective November 17.

According to a PTI report: Wai Wai City is India’s first QSR (quick service restaurant) noodle bar concept brought together by CG Corp Global, the multi-national conglomerate behind one of the most iconic noodle brands Wai Wai Noodles.

Neeraj brings along more than 18 years of experience in the QSR and food and beverages retail space, CG Corp Global said.

He has earlier worked with Pizza Hut, Barista Lavazza, Gloria Jean’s Coffees and Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, among others.

“I am looking forward to a rapid expansion of the Wai Wai City restaurants in the country and key overseas markets,” he told PTI adding that the immediate target is to have 200 outlets operational by end of 2018 with presence in countries in the Indian Sub Continent, Middle East and Europe.