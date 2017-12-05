SLN Coffee launches new brand Levista; aims to increase revenue to Rs 1,100 crore

SLN Coffee today launched instant coffee brand “Levista” and aims to increase its revenue to Rs 1,100 crore, a top official said.

According to a PTI report: The company which has been selling coffee to domestic and overseas markets had registered top-line of Rs 800 crore last year, Director, SLN Coffee, N Sathappan was quoted by PTI as saying.

“We tried and tested over 50,000 cups of the blending before launching today. We will be launching instant coffee Levista in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka initially,” he told PTI.

“South is the largest market for coffee. In three years, we are expecting a pan-India market presence,” he was further quoted by PTI as saying.

The group expects the top-line to touch Rs 1,100 crore with the launch of the Levista.

“Instant coffee market is growing at 10 per cent. Size will be about 21,000 tonne. We are launching in four variants. After Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, we will be looking at Andhra Pradesh and Kerala. By 2019, we will be looking at the overseas market,” he told PTI.

As part of the launch, he said the coffee brand would be available in 30,000 outlets in Tamil Nadu and 25,000 outlets in Karnataka.

SLN Coffee has a manufacturing unit in Coorg, Karnataka. The exports is over 10,000 tonnes every year.